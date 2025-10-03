Mitch Fonseca on tackling power & water challenges with sustainable data centres at Edged
At Datacloud USA, Capacity Media’s Nadine Hawkins interviews Mitch Fonseca, COO of Edged US, about the biggest challenges data centre operators face today, particularly power and water availability.
Mitch explains how Edged addresses these challenges with hyper-efficient, waterless cooling systems developed in partnership with sister company Thermalworks, achieving industry-leading 1.15 PUE without straining local water resources. He also highlights the importance of market selection factors such as power, fibre connectivity, and skilled labour availability, emphasising Edge’s commitment to sustainable growth and community integration.
RELATED STORIES
ODATA secures $1.02bn financing to power sustainable data centre growth
From inside the house: Data centres tackle public perception and sustainability progress