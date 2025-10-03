Mitch Fonseca on tackling power & water challenges with sustainable data centres at Edged
Mitch Fonseca on tackling power & water challenges with sustainable data centres at Edged

Partner Content: Edged
October 03, 2025 09:00 AM

At Datacloud USA, Capacity Media’s Nadine Hawkins interviews Mitch Fonseca, COO of Edged US, about the biggest challenges data centre operators face today, particularly power and water availability.

Mitch explains how Edged addresses these challenges with hyper-efficient, waterless cooling systems developed in partnership with sister company Thermalworks, achieving industry-leading 1.15 PUE without straining local water resources. He also highlights the importance of market selection factors such as power, fibre connectivity, and skilled labour availability, emphasising Edge’s commitment to sustainable growth and community integration.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Topics

NewsEssential InsightsIndustry Voicesdata centre
PE
Partner Content: Edged
