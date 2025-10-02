OVHcloud partners with Almaviva to accelerate Europe digital transformation

During a time where digital sovereignty conversations are heavily taking place across Europe, both companies are eager to tackle this strategic issue for businesses.

Almaviva, a global group for digital innovation, said the collaboration stems from a shared vision and is designed to support the digital transformation of both companies. It will respond to the needs of regulated areas, including the public sector, finance, healthcare, energy, utilities and telecommunications – where secure, resilient and transparent data management is essential.

“The partnership with OVHcloud confirms Almaviva's role as a leader in digital transformation in Europe,” said Antonio Amati, deputy CEO of Almaviva. “Our commitment is to support customers in meeting the most stringent European regulatory requirements, offering solutions that ensure data protection, local residency, operational autonomy and resilience.

“Together with OVHcloud, we are enhancing our ability to create value and drive innovation in digital services for citizens and businesses in Italy and Europe.”

The agreement seeks to strengthen the expertise of both Almaviva and OVHcloud, laying a foundation to create high value-added solutions that are capable of responding to digital transformation challenges.

Likewise, it aims to contribute to the development of a more technologically autonomous and resilient Europe, both companies shared.

“We share the same ambition as Almaviva – to build a secure, reliable and independent European Cloud that protect data and guarantee control over digital services,” added John Gazal, vice president southern europe at OVHcloud.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in creating a more competitive and sovereign European digital ecosystem, benefiting businesses, public administrations and citizens.”

OVHcloud remains a major player in the cloud computing market in Europe.

