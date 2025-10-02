TM Global on building the ASEAN–Africa digital bridge

Shah explains how TM Global is building stronger links between ASEAN and Africa, drawing on its expertise in subsea cables, fibre, 5G, and data centres. He highlights the company’s role in projects such as SMW5 and 2Africa, which are helping to create resilient digital corridors between Asia, Africa, and Europe, while also introducing new services like GPU-as-a-Service, gaming, and AI-driven solutions.

With Africa’s digital ecosystem rapidly evolving, TM Global is positioning itself as a key partner in supporting innovation, connectivity, and long-term growth across the continent.

