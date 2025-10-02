TM Global on building the ASEAN–Africa digital bridge
October 02, 2025 09:00 AM

At ITW Africa 2025 in Nairobi, Capacity Media’s Amber Jackson sits down with Bhavin Shah, Regional Director UK, Europe & Africa at Telekom Malaysia (TM Global), to discuss how the company is expanding its role in Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Shah explains how TM Global is building stronger links between ASEAN and Africa, drawing on its expertise in subsea cables, fibre, 5G, and data centres. He highlights the company’s role in projects such as SMW5 and 2Africa, which are helping to create resilient digital corridors between Asia, Africa, and Europe, while also introducing new services like GPU-as-a-Service, gaming, and AI-driven solutions.

With Africa’s digital ecosystem rapidly evolving, TM Global is positioning itself as a key partner in supporting innovation, connectivity, and long-term growth across the continent.

