Trench on bringing high voltage expertise to data centre growth
Partner Content: Trench Group
October 01, 2025 09:00 AM

At Datacloud USA 2025, Nadine Hawkins speaks with Daniele Buscemi, vice president of business development and technical sales at Trench Group, about how rising energy demands are pushing data centres towards high voltage grid connections.

Trench positions itself as a trusted partner, combining a century of high voltage experience with product supply, engineering and consultancy to help operators scale safely and efficiently.

Topics

NewsEssential InsightsIndustry Voicesdata centre
PG
