CoreWeave pledges £1.5bn to power sustainable UK AI innovation

The funding is part of CoreWeave’s next phase of investment into the AI data centre space, seeking to build capacity and operations across the UK. It brings the total investment in the country to £2.5 billion (US$3.4 billion).

CoreWeave is eager to power the next wave of AI innovation by building facilities that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company announced its plans during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, which is intended to help address the country’s critical need for infrastructure to advance AI workloads at scale.

“Our investment in the UK will establish one of the world’s largest concentrations of state-of-the-art, sustainable compute, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and scientific discovery,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman and CEO at CoreWeave. “It allows us to deliver unparalleled AI performance with the lowest possible environmental impact, setting a new global standard.

“We look forward to collaborating with the UK Government and the broader ecosystem to drive the next wave of responsible AI leadership around the world.”

The company says its investment will help accelerate the UK government’s compute roadmap and provide AI labs, enterprises, the public sector, research institutions and startups with advanced, purpose-built AI infrastructure to drive innovation and growth. It also hopes to support local job creation across engineering, operations and related services.

As part of its investment, CoreWeave is also partnering with Nvidia and DataVita in Scotland to deploy the most advanced Nvidia Grace Blackwell Ultra GPUs. Backed by renewable energy, the technology will leverage state-of-the-art closed-loop cooling technology to minimise water consumption.

CoreWeave is also planning additional sovereign AI infrastructure deployments with Nvidia GB300 GPUs and Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUS, the company said.

“This collaboration strengthens Scotland’s role as a driving force in the economy,” said Danny Quinn, managing director at DataVita. “With our sustainable, future-ready platform, Scotland is well positioned to become a hub for the UK’s AI ambitions, fostering innovation, driving growth and supporting the UK’s position as a global AI leader.”

CoreWeave has been investing in the UK and worldwide for some time, having committed £1 billion ($1.36 billion) in May 2024 to establish and expand its UK operations. As a result, the company brought two new AI data centres online in just six months.

The company also announced plans with the US government recently to allocate more than $6 billion to equip a state-of-the-art data centre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, further aiming to boost the global AI ecosystem.

The news comes in the midst of multiple companies agreeing to invest in the UK to support AI and data centre growth. US-headquartered companies like Microsoft, in addition to Nvidia, are leading the charge and have pledged more than $40 billion to UK AI infrastructure and to support new data centre builds and upgrades.

“AI will drive incredible change in our country and has the potential to transform our public services and infrastructure,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “This investment by CoreWeave is a clear vote of confidence in Britain’s potential to become a world leader in AI.

“I’m determined to back innovation and create more highly skilled jobs through partnerships like these, as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

