Data Centre of the Month: QR03, ODATA’s Mexico hyperscale data centre

Upon completion, the data centre site will span five buildings across nearly 275,000 square metres and deliver up to 300 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. The owner, ODATA – an Aligned Data Centers company and leading provider of data centre construction and operations in Latin America – says total investment will exceed US$3 billion.

This is ODATA’s largest investment in Mexico and establishes the company as the leading hyperscale data centre provider in the country. Located in the PyMe Industrial Park in Querétaro, the project aims to address the energy shortage for data centres in the region.

The first building alone offers 72MW of IT power and is already operational and is designed to meet rising demand from AI and cloud providers. ODATA said the development cements its position as a leading hyperscale data centre provider in Mexico – which is particularly poignant, given the country’s power grid limitations.

Supporting rapid data centre growth across Mexico

Mexico has quickly become a data centre hub, as digital transformation booms across the Americas. With its strong economic ties to the US and technology giants having already invested in the region, the industry across the country is expecting significant growth in the near future.

In fact, the Mexico data centre market was valued at US$1.06 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach $2.27 billion by 2030.

The state of Querétaro currently represents more than half of the market’s installed capacity, largely due to it being strategically located between Mexico City and other important cities such as Monterrey and Guadalajara. It is also low risk of natural disasters and has cheaper land costs.

In February 2025, ODATA energised 200MW for the campus’s initial phase to address insufficient energy infrastructure within Mexico. The company is planning further expansion towards 400MW to provide crucial capacity in a market constrained by power shortages.

“With three anchor hyperscale clients already committed, QR03 is an established, highly connected campus and a critical interconnection hub for Querétaro and Mexico,” Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA, said at the time.

Building a new digital hub

The facility contains Aligned’s patented high-efficiency cooling technology, the Delta Cube, which can support densities of up to 50kW per rack. ODATA said this should enable greater energy efficiency by removing heat directly at the source and allow seamless integration with liquid cooling systems.

Delta Cube also allows ODATA’s data centres to maximise space utilisation and significantly reduce the load required to cool them. Unlike more conventional methods, the technology captures and removes heat directly at the source and creates a hyper-scalable and efficient environment that can adapt to the IT load demands of customers.

Beyond supporting AI and cloud growth across Mexico, the QR03 site is positioned very strategically to serve US market demand. Given its closeness to US data centre hubs, the campus is quickly becoming a critical resource for digital connectivity expansion across the region.

Alário added: “With abundant power and a strong presence of major cloud and AI providers, we anticipate this campus will play a central role in the development of Mexico’s digital infrastructure.”

