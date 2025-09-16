Powering data centres without delay

With thousands of transformers in stock and ready to ship, you won’t have to worry about delays in building your data centre. And if what you need isn’t in stock, Maddox can build it for you, with the shortest lead times in the industry.

The Maddox advantage for data centres

Capacity With thousands of slots for new units each year, and pre-engineered data centre transformer designs, Maddox is equipped to support new projects and accelerate deployment.

Speed Maddox has the fastest lead times in the industry for both new and remanufactured transformers .

Quality With locations across the United States, Maddox are proud to offer quality transformers backed by a five-year warranty.

Inventory planning solutions Building a data centre takes time. Maddox offers secure storage solutions for transformers. Units can be held safely until needed, ensuring they’re ready for installation at the right stage of the project.

Customisation Every data centre has a unique set of specifications. Maddox can customise a transformer to match any requirements: from external gauges , Kirk key provisions , and fusing to FR3® fluid .

Flexibility Data centre projects often evolve midstream, and Maddox offers the flexibility to adapt. Customers can adjust orders before shipping, with a dedicated project manager ensuring the process runs smoothly from start to finish.

Maddox products

Maddox supplies a full range of transformer solutions designed to meet the unique demands of data centres:

Padmount kVA range: 30 kVA – 10,000 kVA Voltage range: Up to 35,000v

Substation kVA range: 300 kVA – 100,000 kVA base Voltage range: Up to 145kV

Medium Voltage Dry-Type 300 kVA – 5,000 kVA Up to 35,000v

Low Voltage Dry-Type kVA range: 5 kVA – 1,000 kVA Voltage range: Up to 800v

Switchgear Pad-mounted Metal-enclosed



Maddox Services

Rentals Alongside its extensive inventory, Maddox offers transformer rentals to help data centres power short-term and temporary projects without delay.

Repair Maddox provides comprehensive inspection, testing, and maintenance services to ensure transformers operate safely and efficiently.



Past data center projects

DC BLOX is a data centre company serving the southeast United States. Using data centres, dark fibre routes, and cloud access, they enable companies to conduct business worldwide.

Maddox supplied DC BLOX’s Myrtle Beach facility with two 2500 kVA 13200 D - 480 Y 277 padmount transformers. Each of these units runs 2.5 megawatts keeping DC BLOX’s data hall online. With Myrtle Beach scheduled to have a 40 megawatt capacity, DC BLOX has plenty of room to grow.

“Maddox had a very unique and interesting approach to help mitigate some of those challenges. They have met their schedule and they have a superior product,” says John Dumler, vice president of data center design and engineering.

