Powering data centres without delay
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Partner Content

Powering data centres without delay

Partner Content: Maddox
September 16, 2025 02:15 PM
Maddox article image.png

Maddox provides transformers for data centres with fast lead times

With thousands of transformers in stock and ready to ship, you won’t have to worry about delays in building your data centre. And if what you need isn’t in stock, Maddox can build it for you, with the shortest lead times in the industry.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The Maddox advantage for data centres


  1. Capacity

    With thousands of slots for new units each year, and pre-engineered data centre transformer designs, Maddox is equipped to support new projects and accelerate deployment.


  2. Speed

    Maddox has the fastest lead times in the industry for both new and remanufactured transformers.


  3. Quality

    With locations across the United States, Maddox are proud to offer quality transformers backed by a five-year warranty.


  4. Inventory planning solutions

    Building a data centre takes time. Maddox offers secure storage solutions for transformers. Units can be held safely until needed, ensuring they’re ready for installation at the right stage of the project.


  5. Customisation

    Every data centre has a unique set of specifications. Maddox can customise a transformer to match any requirements: from external gauges, Kirk key provisions, and fusing to FR3® fluid.


  6. Flexibility

    Data centre projects often evolve midstream, and Maddox offers the flexibility to adapt. Customers can adjust orders before shipping, with a dedicated project manager ensuring the process runs smoothly from start to finish.

Maddox products

Maddox supplies a full range of transformer solutions designed to meet the unique demands of data centres:

Maddox Services

  • Rentals

    • Alongside its extensive inventory, Maddox offers transformer rentals to help data centres power short-term and temporary projects without delay.

  • Repair

    • Maddox provides comprehensive inspection, testing, and maintenance services to ensure transformers operate safely and efficiently.

Past data center projects

DC BLOX is a data centre company serving the southeast United States. Using data centres, dark fibre routes, and cloud access, they enable companies to conduct business worldwide.

Maddox supplied DC BLOX’s Myrtle Beach facility with two 2500 kVA 13200 D - 480 Y 277 padmount transformers. Each of these units runs 2.5 megawatts keeping DC BLOX’s data hall online. With Myrtle Beach scheduled to have a 40 megawatt capacity, DC BLOX has plenty of room to grow.

“Maddox had a very unique and interesting approach to help mitigate some of those challenges. They have met their schedule and they have a superior product,” says John Dumler, vice president of data center design and engineering.

Get a Quote

Ready for a quote for a data centre transformer? Visit the Maddox website, and fill out this form.

Topics

PressBoxData Centresdata centre
PM
Partner Content: Maddox
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe