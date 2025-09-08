Nokia and Kyndryl to support iWay in data centre transformation

iWay has enlisted Nokia’s Data Center Fabric (DCF) solution and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform, in addition to Kyndryl’s end-to-end network management services to transform and modernise its data centre operations.

The agreement leverages the best parts of Nokia and Kyndryl’s partnership, utilising Nokia’s enterprise data centre capabilities focused on delivering open, reliable and easy-to-operate network solutions. These are focused on meeting evolving digital infrastructure needs, alongside Kyndryl’s ability to build and run agile, future-ready IT infrastructure that can manage risks and integrate advanced technologies.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, iWay is one of the country’s leading Internet service providers for residential customers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Replacing our previous solution with Nokia’s data centre fabric and Kyndryl’s network deployment services has allowed us to fully automate our environment, roll out new features with ease and reduce human error,” said Matthias Cramer, CTO of iWay.

“The EDA platform gives us the simplicity and flexibility we were looking for, while both Nokia and Kyndryl work as trusted technology providers to deliver the reliability and technical expertise needed to deliver a smooth and secure network modernisation.”

Demand for data sovereignty is booming like never before and has now become a critical priority for businesses, who are now turning to more modern and automated data centres.

According to Kyndryl’s Readiness Report, 84% of telecom leaders feel AI will be paramount to achieving their strategic objectives over the next three years. It also found that 79% of senior technology leaders across industries are under pressure to modernise their infrastructure to support AI initiatives.

Under this agreement, iWay will transition to a fully automated data centre network and leverage Nokia’s high-performance network technology, alongside Kyndryl’s deep IT and network expertise.

“The combination of Nokia's data centre fabric solutions with Kyndryl’s end-to-end network services and consulting expertise is helping iWay modernise their data centres with confidence – strengthening their security, supporting regulatory compliance and laying the foundation for long-term scalability and growth,” said Paul Savill, global network and edge computing practice leader at Kyndryl.

“Together with Nokia, we are enabling telecommunications providers like iWay to evolve their IT infrastructures to meet growing data demands by seamlessly integrating new technologies into existing environments with minimal risk.”

The companies hope that this deployment will work to simplify network management, accelerate new feature rollouts and bolster security – ultimately paving the way for a more scalable and efficient data centre fabric solution and better performance for iWay customers.

Following a successful lab proof-of-concept in Zurich, the companies say the initial deployment for iWay includes 32 leaf switches and two spine switches, fully automated through Nokia’s EDA platform.

“As network operators worldwide prepare to expand their data centres, iWay is already ahead – modernising its network infrastructure with more reliable, streamlined and automated capabilities,” said David Heard, president of network infrastructure at Nokia.

“This is a solid win for our European data centre business and a testament to our strategic collaboration with Kyndryl, driving infrastructure modernisation. As a European company with global reach, Nokia is uniquely positioned to offer scalable, secure and efficient data centre operations – today and in the future.”

RELATED STORIES

Kyndryl and Nokia partner to boost enterprise data centre networks

Unpacking Kyndryl’s billion-dollar investment in India to power AI

Inside Nokia’s Oulu campus: The home of radio powering the AI supercycle