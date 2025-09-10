Security strategy requires more coordination, Tenable report says

The new report highlights how listed companies are currently losing the battle against cyberattacks and, due to the lack of transparency, pressure from investors is increasing.

According to Tenable, AI-driven workloads and data flows are adding greater complexity and further increase attack surfaces.

“The report confirms what we’re seeing every day in the field. AI workloads are reshaping cloud environments, introducing new risks that traditional tools weren’t built to handle," said Liat Hayun, VP of product and research at Tenable.

The threat landscape has changed, with 82% of organisations now operating in hybrid environments (on-premises and cloud), with 63% using multiple cloud providers. At the same time, the report found that AI adoption is accelerating, with more than half of the organisations surveyed deploying AI for business needs and 34% of those with AI workloads already experiencing breaches.

However, Tenable said that security strategies have not kept pace and leave security teams fragmented and too reactive. The company says that more of a proactive approach is needed.

While infrastructure and innovation have evolved rapidly, the report indicates that security strategies have not kept pace, and organisations continue to struggle with fragmented security tooling. It found that 28% of those surveyed for the report struggle with lacking visibility across environments and only 20% prioritise a unified risk assessment.

To mitigate this, the Tenable report suggested that organisations need to shift from reactive responses to more risk-informed strategies to strengthen cloud and AI security programmes.

“Your organisations are adopting cloud and AI faster than you’re securing them. The expertise gap isn’t just a technical problem – it’s preventing informed strategic decision-making,” the report said to advise business leaders. “Without addressing these foundational issues, you’re likely to experience more frequent and severe security incidents while investing in reactive measures rather than prevention.”

To address security gaps, the report suggested that organisations should build integrated visibility and controls across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, in addition to focusing on KPIs on prevention and resilience.

It added: “Security maturity won’t come from tools alone – it requires a coordinated effort across teams, leadership and strategy,” Tenable said. “The organisations that succeed will be those that build the structures to understand, prioritise and reduce risk before incidents occur.”

