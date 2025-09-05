The story behind Khazna Data Centers’ $2.62bn financing facility

The landmark financing deal by Khazna Data Centers is one of the largest in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region and was secured in partnership with two top UAE banks – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

With a tenor lasting up to 10 years, the infrastructure leader said the financing facility will enable the company to progress on the build-out of its operational expansion across the region.

“Khazna is the foundational layer upon which the emerging AI-enabled economy is built,” said Fabio Cattaneo, CFO at Khazna Data Centers. “The criticality of our work is highlighted by the expanding scale, scope, and sophistication required to support complex, resource-intensive AI workloads.”

He added: “This work involves the deployment of vast sums of capital investment, and access to such capital requires a stable, attractive business model, underpinned by the strength of our financial position and our disciplined approach to capital management.

“This is what we have built at Khazna, enabling us to secure one of the largest financing deals the region has ever seen.”

With capital unlocked through this recent financing deal, Khazna hopes to be at the forefront of regional data centre market growth, preserving its 73% market share in the UAE and growing its share in other markets.

Currently, the company has several projects underway in the area – including two new facilities in Abu Dhabi, one in Dubai and the region’s first AI-enabled data centre in Ajman.

The new financing facility hopes to supercharge Khazna’s ability to expand both at home and abroad. Time to value will be realised quickly, the company says, thanks to a modular construction approach that significantly drives down the cost, environmental impact and time required to build a new facility.

“This transaction highlights ADCB’s steadfast contribution to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based, future-focused economy. Leveraging our robust balance sheet, extensive financial expertise and dedication to innovation, ADCB is proficient at syndicating and structuring financing for large-scale digital infrastructure projects such as those spearheaded by Khazna,” said Ludovic Nobili, group chief corporate, wealth and investment banking officer at ADCB.

“We are proud to support a platform that is laying the digital foundations essential to the UAE’s global competitiveness and sustainable growth.”

The MENA region is set to double its total data centre capacity over the next five years, according to Mordor Intelligence. As AI and cloud computing growth surges, the region is experiencing substantial investment and led to the market being valued at $8.63 billion in 2024.

According to Global Newswire, the MEA data centre market is predicted to reach US$19.89bn by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.93%.

RELATED STORIES

Khazna and Nvidia join forces to advance AI infrastructure across MEA

GlobalConnect launches €40m subsea cable project in Baltic Sea

Humain plans to use US chips in new Saudi Arabia AI data centres