IENTC joins Connectbase’s Connected World platform

Connectbase, the leading platform for ecosystem led growth in the global connectivity industry, today announced that IENTC has joined The Connected World platform as a seller.

IENTC’s dedicated internet, wave and last mile services across Mexico are now available with automated pricing and quoting directly within the Connectbase platform.

With a robust national footprint spanning key metropolitan areas, industrial hubs, and business corridors throughout Mexico, IENTC is strengthened by strategic international interconnections with the United States, Europe, and Asia.

IENTC delivers both reach and reliability to the Connectbase ecosystem, serving as a provider that connects you from the world to Mexico and from Mexico to the world.

“As the friendly, local experts in Mexico, IENTC combines deep regional knowledge with the power of automation to serve the market with unmatched speed and precision,” said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase.

“Their strong coverage and ability to digitize the quoting process make them an invaluable addition to The Connected World. Together, we’re enabling buyers to access services in Mexico faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

About IENTC

IENTC is a leading connectivity provider specialising in Dedicated Internet and broadband services across Mexico. With more than 25,000 km of national fibre optic backbone and strategic international interconnections, IENTC serves as the gateway to Mexico’s digital ecosystem, delivering scalable, customer-focused solutions that emphasise service excellence, reliability, and rapid deployment.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World, automates serviceability, pricing, and approvals across billions of locations in more than 150 countries. Built on trust, intelligence, and transparency, Connectbase helps providers and buyers scale smarter, sell faster, and grow through a fully digitised, connected ecosystem.

