Stitching together the next-generation data centre ecosystem

The internationalisation prompted by AI is creating a wave of new opportunities in the data centre landscape. However, many in the market face challenges with expanding to serve multinational, geographically dispersed customers.

Delivering projects in different countries requires navigating constantly changing rules, regulations and processes relating to borders, trade compliance, tariffs, duties, taxes and contracts. That’s often difficult, particularly for those without extensive experience and internal know-how.

Through its Global Partner Services (GPS) division, UK-based IT infrastructure specialist Viadex has the expertise to manage these complexities across more than 190 countries, enabling compliant, efficient IT deployments.

“AI is driving a completely different journey in data centres,” says Brian Dunleavy, chief commercial officer at Viadex Global. “If players aren’t in control of the end-to-end journey, their deals slow down.”

Simplifying complexity

Via its GPS division, Viadex focuses on addressing these issues for customers including telecoms operators, resellers, hyperscalers, distributors, enterprises and OEMs. “Our job is to simplify the complexity of global IT,” says Dunleavy.

Since its launch in 2001 as a traditional reseller, Viadex has developed its GPS division to play a much more hands-on role in managing logistical requirements for customers. These range from import and export customs and licences to taxes, compliance and trading regulations, as well as consultancy services.

From its origins as a global player, it has evolved country-by-country expertise, with the tools and know-how to procure vendor-certified technologies, while understanding local customs and tax.

“You have to be in a position to know every single stage of a customer’s journey,” says Dunleavy. “We’re stitching together the ecosystem in a Lego-like way, with the ability to adapt our capabilities to whatever’s required.”

Good timing

Matt Diller, global account director at Viadex Global, points out that limitations on power and space, along with changing requirements at the edge of networks, mean that many players are seeking to deploy data centres in new locations. This can be especially challenging in remote areas, but Viadex’s expertise allows it to advise and help in a timely way.

“Legacy supply models cannot address today’s need for speed, resilience and procurement control,” says Diller. “This requires a partner that can combine reseller capabilities with logistics and regulatory alignment.

"Our value sits in abstracting the complexity of import/export rules, regulations, and ever-changing tariffs across countries into one service model."

Diller highlights that having the right partners to carry out these tasks is key because the winners in the data centre market will be those that can deploy fast, while ensuring compliance and full vendor support across borders.

Pointing to some of Viadex GPS’s key successes, Dunleavy adds that the company has enabled global expansion for multiple hyperscalers, deploying hardware to frontier markets that others cannot reach. “We’re helping provide the building blocks for the next generation of data centres,” says Dunleavy.

