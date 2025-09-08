Leading Africa’s data wave

In a continent as vast as Africa, with a rapidly growing 1.5 billion-strong population, deploying innovative and reliable digital services to everyone is no mean feat. In rural areas and landlocked countries in particular, it requires commitment and creative thinking.

Chris Wood, CEO of leading African digital infrastructure provider WIOCC Group, points specifically to the Equiano and 2Africa subsea cables becoming operational in the past couple of years.

“With this next wave of subsea cables coming online, you’re seeing a huge step change in the amount of international capacity available,” says Wood. “It also allows the vast amount of metro, national and data centre infrastructure built in the last five to 10 years to be used to the full.” In turn, this is complemented by new satellite networks emerging in the skies.

Forging ahead

WIOCC Group, for its part, will continue to forge ahead with its own commitment to boosting connectivity, and interconnectivity, across sub-Saharan Africa, where it has already invested almost US$1 billion since it formed in 2007.

At present, the company is going through a new capital raise of US$200 million that it hopes to complete in the next six months or so. This will help WIOCC build on its already extensive presence across Africa, where it has more than 75,000km of terrestrial infrastructure, owns fibre pairs on Equiano and 2Africa, and is a significant operator on the other major subsea networks serving Africa.

Much of the investment will go into Open Access Data Centres (OADC) – its data centre arm – to expand existing facilities and add new data centres in key business hubs, says Wood, with the availability of such facilities very low when compared with markets like Europe and the US. This will help fulfil today’s growing demand for more hyperscale facilities, while complementing WIOCC’s six core and 30-plus edge data centres in countries including South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Wood says that apart from those markets, he sees good potential in the likes of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Creating these facilities will help support the expected data explosion over the coming years, while positioning Africa for the drive towards AI. “A lot of the demand for connectivity and data centre space is going to come from AI-driven applications over the next three to five years,” says Wood. “That’s why we’re positioning our network and facilities to address hyperscale demands.”

WIOCC will also continue to build out metro and national terrestrial networks, bringing high-quality connectivity ever further into the continent. Wood agrees that deploying extensive infrastructure into landlocked countries can be both technically challenging and costly, but that there are keys to unlocking the opportunity.

Staying open

Central to this is the deployment of open-access networks. WIOCC Group has a clear focus on this concept, reflected in its introduction of a series of ‘open’ initiatives over the years, including Open Access Data Centres, Open Access Technical Services and Open Access Metro.

All are aimed at serving the full range of players in the communications ecosystem, from telecoms providers to hyperscalers, cloud operators and content providers, enabling them to access digital infrastructure and outsourced managed services on equal terms, and benefiting from WIOCC Group’s established local knowledge and expertise in African markets.

“We provide capacity to those who need it. We partner with other operators, so we’re able to complement our own network builds with third-party networks to create one-stop-shop solutions for our clients.” says Wood.

The idea is that this fosters healthy collaboration and ‘build-once’ models rather than everyone building their own networks, as well as enhancing competition and offering a foothold to new entrants with less resources. This diversity is backed up by WIOCC’s diverse shareholder ownership, which includes African Capital Alliance, International Finance Corporation and 10 major African telcos.

WIOCC Group’s approach to infrastructure investment has helped it improve access to landlocked countries such as Botswana, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Looking to the horizon, a major goal is to be fully prepared for the take-off of AI-driven data models and applications. “Nobody’s clear exactly how things will develop over time,” says Wood. “But we are investing now to ensure that Africa has the digital infrastructure and capabilities required to catch that wave.”

