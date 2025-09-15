How to solve the great AI power-up challenge

Data centre providers across the globe are wrestling with how to supply power sustainably amid surging demands.

“Data centres, especially those supporting AI workloads, are demanding more power than ever and traditional grid infrastructure in many regions just isn’t keeping pace,” says Mark Keith, vice president of customer solutions at global energy company GE Vernova. “This is creating delays in getting facilities online.”

This means the industry is at a pivotal moment in which data centre players need to reimagine the infrastructure that supports digital growth, he says. “Those that can deliver power quickly, reliably and sustainably will unlock real value for hyperscalers and colocation providers.”

Flexible options

According to Keith, steps to achieve that include deploying ‘bridging power’ that fills the gap between building a data centre and grid access, and using flexible energy options that can operate both on and off grid. Further steps involve modernising substations and integrating them early in the design process, creating AI-ready electrical architectures and embedding sustainability from the start.

“What sets us apart is our integrated approach from grid to rack,” says Keith. “Many players focus on just one piece of the puzzle, whereas we bring a holistic offering of power generation, grid infrastructure and consulting under one roof.”

One technology showing considerable promise for GE Vernova involves quick-to-deploy gas turbines derived from engines originally used in aircraft like the Boeing 747 and 767.

These ‘aeroderivative’ systems are modular and can be installed within a couple of weeks, are able to run on multiple fuels such as greener hydrogen blends, and offer local energy independence and the potential to support grid services with backup power.

“Aeroderivative gas turbines comprise one of the most promising technologies we’re deploying,” says Keith. “They’re fast to deploy, fuel-flexible and offer lower emissions than diesel solutions.”

‘Power foundries’

This is just one example of the innovation that GE Vernova is carrying out. The company has also partnered with energy firm Chevron for the provision of seven gas turbines to create ‘power foundries’ – or natural gas plants colocated with data centres. These are aimed at delivering 4GW of power by 2027, or enough to supply around 3.5 million US homes.

Furthermore, its FACTSFLEX GFMe STATCOM solution with grid-forming and energy storage capabilities provides voltage stability during rapid load changes – important given the highly dynamic electrical loads that AI data centres can bring during training and inference cycles. “We see STATCOMs as an essential part of the data centre substation solution, helping future-proof infrastructure and support grid-code compliance,” says Keith.

GE Vernova aims to continue leading the way on power innovation, with Keith citing the importance of the likes of hybrid systems that integrate renewables, battery storage and hydrogen-ready assets. “AI data centres need not just more power, but smarter power,” he says.

Eye on the horizon

With its eye on the long-term too, the company is keen to position itself at the forefront of the drive towards small modular reactors (SMRs), which it is exploring in collaboration with Hitachi. It expects the first deployment in Canada in 2029, followed by the US and Europe in the early 2030s.

“As AI and cloud data centres drive massive energy demand, SMRs offer scalable, reliable and low-carbon baseload power,” says Keith. “GE Vernova is well-positioned to make SMRs a key part of sustainable power strategies.”

“The global data centre market is only going to accelerate,” says Keith. “As an innovator across generation, transmission and grid intelligence, we’re helping power the evolution of this sector.”

