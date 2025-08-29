Public Notice: Republic of Serbia Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Postal Services

Pursuant to Article 105, paragraphs 6 and 7 of the Law on Electronic Communications („Official Gazette of RS“, No. 35/23) and the Rulebook on the Minimum Requirements for the Issuance of Individual Licences for the Use of Radio Frequency Spectrum upon Completed Public Bidding Procedure for 694-790 MHz, 880-915/925-960 MHz, 1710-1785/1805-1880 MHz, 1920-1980/2110-2170 MHz, 2500-2690 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz Radio Frequency Bands („Official Gazette of RS“, No. 44/25),

The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Postal Services hereby announces:

PUBLIC NOTICE

for participation in the public bidding procedure for the issuance of individual licences for the use of radio frequency spectrum in 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz radio frequency bands for the territory of the Republic of Serbia

1. Subject of the individual license:

Under each individual license, at least a minimum set of radio frequency blocks from each radio frequency band must be assigned, containing:

two basic paired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 2х10 МНz, in 703-733/758-788 MHz radio frequency band; two basic paired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 2x10 MHz, in 885-915/930-960 MHz radio frequency band; five basic paired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 2x25 MHz, in 1710-1785/1805-1880 MHz radio frequency band; three basic paired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 2х15 MHz, in 1935-1980/2125-2170 МНz radio frequency band; four basic paired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 2x20 MHz, in 2500-2560/2620-2680 MHz radio frequency band; 13 unpaired radio frequency blocks, total bandwidth 130 МНz, in 3410-3800 МНz radio frequency band.

2. Deadline for participation in the public bidding:

The application for the participation in the public bidding procedure shall be submitted no later than 20 October 2025.

The deadline for purchasing the Bidding Documents shall be 15 September 2025.

The purchasing fee for the Bidding Documents shall be 10,000.00 euros, converted to dinars at average exchange rate of the National Bank of Serbia as on the day of payment. The payment shall be made to the account of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (hereinafter: the Regulator), number: 840-963627-41, with reference number: 1070212225.

The Bidding Documents shall be available for collection at the Regulator’s address, 2 Palmotićeva Street, Belgrade, Republic of Serbia.

3. Requirements for participation in the public bidding:

Interested entities performing electronic communications activities that purchase the Bidding Documents within the above deadline may participate in the public bidding procedure provided they fulfill the following qualification requirements:

more than 1,500,000 end-users of public mobile electronic communications services as on 31 December 2024,

more than 300,000,000.00 EUR in revenues from public mobile communications services in 2024, at average exchange rate of the National Bank of Serbia as on 31 December 2024, as well as

a national roaming agreement for existing GSM and IMT systems, concluded with a public mobile electronic communications network operator, registered with the Regulator, on the use of its electronic communications network, in order to maintain market stability and protect end-users, in the case where the applicant for participation in the public bidding is an entity not registered with the Regulator.

4. Method of submitting applications:

The application for participation in the public bidding procedure shall be submitted on the form annexed to the Bidding Documents.

Interested parties who have purchased the Bidding Documents shall submit the application for participation in the public bidding, together with the documentation specified in the Bidding Documents, proving that the conditions for participation in the public bidding procedure have been met. The documents are to be submitted only directly, by handing them over to the Regulator’s records office, at 2 Palmotićeva Street, Belgrade, Republic of Serbia, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, local time.

When submitting the application for participation in the public bidding, the applicant is obliged to provide a bank guarantee issued in the manner described in the Bidding Documents, accompanied by the proof of payment of the costs for processing the applicant's request in the public bidding procedure. Instructions for the payment of the application processing costs are integral part of the Bidding Documents.

The application for participation in the public bidding along with all documents accompanying the application shall be submitted in Serbian language. Documents originally drawn up in a foreign language shall be submitted in the language in which they were drawn up and shall be translated into Serbian by a certified court interpreter.

The application for participation in the public bidding, along with the accompanying documents, shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope, marked: „Пријава за учешће на јавном надметању 2025“.

5. Notice on the date, time and place of the spectrum auction:

The spectrum auction shall be carried out over several business days. The Regulator shall notify the qualified bidders of the start date of the spectrum auction at least five days in advance.

The spectrum auction shall be conducted at the specified address of the Regulator.

6. Criterion for determining the most favorable bids:

The Regulator shall make a decision on the selection of the most favorable bids using the criterion of the highest bid amount for the minimum block set being the subject of an individual license.

7. Amount and method of payment of the one-off fee for the right of use:

The initial amount of the one-off fee for a minimal block set shall be 100,000,000.00 euros. The amount of the one-off fee for the right of use, determined in the public bidding procedure, shall be payable in two equal instalments, converted to dinars at average exchange rate of the National Bank of Serbia as on the day of payment. The amount of the first instalment of the one-off fee for the right of use, determined in the public bidding procedure, shall be payable within 15 days from the day of receipt of the decision on the selection of the most favorable bids. The amount of the second instalment of the one-off fee for the right of use, determined in the public bidding procedure, shall be payable no later than 30 June 2026.

8. Request for providing information relevant to the public bidding procedure:

Requests for providing information relevant to the public bidding procedure shall be made via e-mail: nadmetanjemobilna2025@ratel.rs.