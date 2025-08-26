Humain plans to use US chips in new Saudi Arabia AI data centres

Located in Riyadh and Dammam, the data centres are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026, Bloomberg News reports, with an initial capacity of as much as 100 megawatts (MW).

Company CEO Tareq Amin says Humain is in the process of procuring semiconductors for its new data centres from US chipmakers, including Nvidia, with the company having received local regulatory approval to purchase 18,000 of Nvidia’s latest AI chips.

“It depends on the governance and the protocols and the approval of the US government and these are formalities that we are going to start going through very, very soon,” Amin said in an interview on Monday, Bloomberg shares.

Humain is owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and was launched in May 2025. US President Donald Trump visited around a similar time and announced the kingdom’s US$600 billion commitment to invest in the US to build economic ties and strengthen technology leadership and access to global infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is hoping to become a regional AI superpower by building data centres, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities. In response, the company plans to add 1.9 gigawatts’ worth of data centres by 2030.

The country is eager to unlock its full potential through innovations like smart cities, AI innovation and cloud services. Infrastructure of this scale is expected to attract technology companies seeking to develop AI applications for the Middle Eastern market.

To help facilitate this, Humain is already working with Groq Inc. to power its AI chatbot, Humain Chat, and AI inference infrastructure and will work with the firm to scale further offerings in 2026.

Humain Chat, an Arabic conversational AI app, was launched on Monday and supports conversations in both Arabic and English.

The company is also partnering with AMD on a joint venture, having signed a $10 billion deal to build AI infrastructure.

