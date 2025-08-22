EdgeConneX and Lambda to build AI Factory to scale tech solutions

The data centre solutions company, EdgeConneX, is building 30+ megawatts (MW) state-of-the-art high-density data centre infrastructure in Chicago and Atlanta with Lambda, the superintelligence cloud.

Such a partnership will leverage hybrid cooling technologies that combine liquid-to-the-chip direct cooling and air cooling, creating a flexible and optimised environment to support advanced AI and cloud workloads. Developing infrastructure across multiple cities, EdgeConneX is developing a build-to-density, single-tenant 23MW data centre in Chicago, which will be ready for service in 2026.

EdgeConneX also designed and operates two air-cooled sites for Lambda in Atlanta (ATL02) and Chicago.

“Our partnership with Lambda underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions tailored for the AI era,” said Don MacNeil, chief revenue officer at EdgeConneX. “We empower the most demanding AI and HPC workloads with unmatched density and flexibility with Ingenuity’s next-generation AI-ready data centre solutions and our liquid cooling capabilities.

“This solution enables Lambda to lead in AI innovation and advance the future of AI-driven technologies for its cloud and hyperscale customers.”

Lambda has long been a recognised leader in AI infrastructure and is now committed to rapid expansion, with its cloud solutions enabling hyperscalers and enterprises to easily scale. Its collaboration with EdgeConneX represents a strategic advancement for its 2GW+ vision that plans to lead to more than one million GPUs to be deployed by the end of the decade.

Additionally, EdgeConneX’s innovative hybrid cooling design seeks to support the high-power demands of next-generation AI accelerators while ensuring energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The high-capacity infrastructure in Chicago is anchored by EdgeConneX Ingenuity next-generation data centre solution, which is specifically engineered to meet the demands of high-performance computing (HPC), AI training and AI inferencing workloads.

Ingenuity has the ability to support densities exceeding 600+kW per rack and provides the scalability and flexibility required to power and future-proof Lambda’s innovative AI technologies. The solution is designed to accommodate the diverse and intense workloads of AI-driven applications and signals Lambda’s commitment to leveraging the most advanced technologies available.

“Our mission at Lambda is to provide future-ready, scalable AI infrastructure that meets the demands of gigawatt-scale AI Factories for training and inferencing, while pushing the boundaries of deployment speed,” said Ken Patchett, VP data center infrastructure at Lambda.

“By partnering with EdgeConneX in multiple locations, we combine cutting-edge data centre technology with our world-class AI architectures, ensuring unmatched speed-to-market and evolutivity for our customers.”

