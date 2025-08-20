Inside Vantage Data Centers’ new Texas AI mega-campus

The 1.4GW campus will be located in Shackelford County, Texas and aims to lead advancements in AI and employ more than 5,000 individuals across construction and ongoing operations.

Referred to as “Frontier”, the state-of-the-art mega-campus will be developed by Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data centres. The campus is the largest across the company’s global portfolio and will be home to 10 data centres totalling 3.7 million square feet. It will also be able to accommodate ultra high-density racks of 250kW+.

“Texas has become a critical and strategic market for AI providers. In particular, the launch of our Frontier campus marks a watershed moment for Vantage as we deliver on our promise to meet the unprecedented requirements of our customers,” says Dana Adams, president of North America, at Vantage Data Centers.

“This investment in Texas will be a significant economic growth driver for the area as we rapidly deploy the digital infrastructure needed to support AI applications. We look forward to being part of such a welcoming and proud community.”

Frontier will harness liquid cooling to support next-generation GPU loads, in order to meet the unique and evolving needs of AI deployments. Vantage Data Centers says construction has already commenced and expects the first building to be ready for delivery in the second half of 2026.

Additionally, the campus aims to align with the company’s “sustainable by design” blueprint, with it being optimised to preserve resources in the community. It will use a highly efficient closed-loop chiller system that uses minimal water for cooling, which Vantage Data Centers says saves billions of gallons of water per year. The company is also pursuing a LEED certification.

As part of its strong commitment to partnerships within the community, Vantage Data Centers says it plans to work closely with general contractors, trade partners, local community organisations and educational institutions to create shared value across the state.

Already, the company is committed to making financial contributions to local charities, has pledged college scholarships annually for Shackelford County students throughout the lifespan of the project and plans to hire locally while providing numerous training opportunities.

The news comes as Vantage Data Centers continues to make moves across the global data centre industry, having recently secured $5 billion in green loans to fuel its North American expansion. This includes funding for its upcoming hyperscale campus in New Albany, Ohio.

For Texas, Vantage Data Centers hopes to create even more of digital innovation hub.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes innovation and technology,” shares Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Vantage Data Centers’ will help create thousands of good-paying jobs for Texans and bring revenue to the local and state economies.

“Partnering with job-creating and innovative businesses like Vantage, Texas will continue to be a national and global leader in this emerging frontier.”

