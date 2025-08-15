ielo joins the Connectbase ecosystem to expand access and strengthen connectivity across France

ielo designs, builds, and operates a next-generation fibre network purpose-built for B2B use. Its fully owned 30,000 km infrastructure spans 3,300+ urban areas and is eligible to serve 80% of medium and large enterprises, and 60% of smaller businesses across France.

With 12 regional technical centers and full in-house control of operations, ielo ensures high service reliability, 24/7 support, and operational excellence—without outsourcing.

By joining Connectbase, ielo enhances visibility into its network, automates quoting and workflows, and streamlines collaboration with ecosystem partners. The partnership supports ielo’s commitment to performance, efficiency, and nationwide scalability.

“We’re excited to welcome ielo to the Connectbase ecosystem,” said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase.

“Their operational model and infrastructure quality align perfectly with our mission to digitise and simplify global connectivity.”

About ielo

Created in 2016, ielo is an independent telecom infrastructure operator based in France, specialising in next-generation fibre optic networks for business. Its fully owned infrastructure covers over 3,300 urban areas and supports dark fiber, DIA, FTTO, and wavelength (Waves) services. ielo operates 12 regional technical centers and is present in more than 200 data centres nationwide, offering tailored, high-performance solutions with 24/7 support and no cross-connect requirements.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World, automates serviceability, pricing, and approvals across billions of locations in more than 150 countries. Built on trust, intelligence, and transparency, Connectbase helps providers and buyers scale smarter, sell faster, and grow through a fully digitised, connected ecosystem.

Learn more at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquires, please contact:

Mary Ann Rose

SVP, Global Sales & Marketing, Connectbase

marketing@connectbase.com

(508) 202-1807

RELATED STORIES

Megaport expands serviceability through Connectbase

Connectbase powers Exelera’s automated connectivity across the Middle East

One-click global connectivity: ESUN Technology International joins Connectbase platform