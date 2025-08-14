Huawei Cloud secures top Gartner ranking with AI-driven container strategy

The recognition, announced on August 6, highlights Huawei Cloud’s portfolio of container products, including CCE Turbo, CCE Autopilot, Cloud Container Instance (CCI) and the distributed cloud-native service UCS. These offerings are designed to manage large-scale containerised workloads across public, distributed, hybrid and edge clouds.

Huawei Cloud is competitive across all evaluated use cases: new cloud-native applications, containerisation of existing workloads, AI containers, edge deployments and hybrid cloud architectures, particularly excelling in AI container scenarios.

According to the latest data from Gartner Peer Insights™, Huawei Cloud containers have earned a global customer recognition score of 4.7, claiming the highest position among all evaluated providers.

A long-standing contributor to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Huawei Cloud has participated in 82 CNCF projects, holds more than 20 maintainer roles, and is the only Chinese cloud provider serving as a vice-chair on the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee. It has donated projects including KubeEdge, Karmada, Volcano and Kuasar, while also contributing benchmarks such as Kmesh, openGemini and Sermant in 2024.

Huawei Cloud says it offers the industry’s most comprehensive container product matrix, with adoption spanning internet, finance, manufacturing, transportation, energy and automotive sectors. Its services are deployed worldwide, with customers reporting improved scalability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Customer case studies

Starzplay, an OTT platform in the Middle East and Central Asia, migrated to a serverless architecture with Huawei Cloud CCI to handle traffic spikes during the 2024 Cricket World Cup, reducing resource costs by 20% while processing millions of access requests.

Singapore-based logistics provider Ninja Van has fully containerised its services with CCE, creating a cloud-native AI architecture that improved order processing efficiency by 40% while maintaining zero service interruptions during peak demand.

In Chile, power company Chilquinta Energía upgraded its big data platform using CCE Turbo, achieving a 90% performance improvement. Nigeria’s e-commerce leader Konga transitioned to a cloud-native CCE Turbo architecture, ensuring a smooth shopping experience for millions of active users. Meanwhile, China’s Meitu uses CCE with Ascend cloud services to manage AI computing resources for large-scale model training, serving 200 million monthly users in real time.

Cloud Native 2.0 meets AI

Huawei Cloud is now building AI-native infrastructure. In “Cloud for AI”, CCE AI clusters support CloudMatrix384 supernodes with features such as topology-aware scheduling, AI workload auto-scaling and ultra-fast container startups, aimed at accelerating AI training and inference.

AI is also embedded into Huawei Cloud’s services. Its CCE Doer tool integrates AI agents into container management, providing intelligent Q&A, recommendations and diagnostics. The company claims it can diagnose more than 200 critical exception scenarios with over 80% root cause accuracy.

With serverless computing continuing to gain traction, Huawei Cloud offers CCE Autopilot and CCI, as well as new general-computing-lite and Kunpeng general-computing serverless containers, which it says improve cost-effectiveness by up to 40% for traffic surges.

Huawei Cloud says it will “continue to partner with global operators to advance cloud-native technology innovations and share its successes,” aiming to drive digital transformation and build “a more inclusive, accessible, and resilient digital society.”

