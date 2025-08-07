center3 drives MENA’s digital transformation with ambitious 1 gigawatt data center expansion

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Date]: center3, the leading provider of carrier-neutral data centers and international connectivity solutions in MENA, today announced an accelerated expansion of its data center infrastructure, targeting 1 Gigawatt of total capacity by 2030. This strategic growth is designed to meet the surging regional demand for AI, cloud, and hyperscaler services.

Building on its $3 billion of completed investments, center3 is now committing to an additional $10 billion investment plan by 2030 to enhance digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and key international markets. This development is central to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a strategic digital hub, aligning with Vision 2030’s digital transformation goals and the aim to localize digital content and services in the region.

As part of this growth, center3 is developing new high-density, hyperscaler-ready data centers, with a goal to reach 300MW of total installed capacity by 2027. These advanced facilities are located across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other key international locations, providing a robust foundation for AI workloads, hyperscaler cloud expansion, and mission-critical enterprise and governmental operations. center3’s infrastructure ensures unparalleled scalability, carrier-neutrality, security, and a commitment to sustainability. The next-generation data centers will be optimized to support demanding AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, efficiently addressing evolving AI inference and training requirements.

"We are not just expanding data centers, we are enabling the future digital economy," said Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3. "With 1 Gigawatt as our target, we are laying the foundation for AI, cloud, and hyperscale workloads, ensuring that Saudi Arabia and the region have the world-class infrastructure to lead in the next wave of global innovation."

Beyond capacity expansion, center3 is committed to sustainability, integrating renewable energy, energy-efficient cooling, and responsible resource management into its data center operations. As global enterprises and hyperscalers prioritize sustainable digital infrastructure, center3 is leading its development with environmental best practices, ensuring a green and future-ready ecosystem.

With the exponential growth in demand for AI-driven computing, cloud hyperscaling, and ultra-low-latency connectivity, center3 is delivering the largest and most advanced data center ecosystem in the MENA region.

