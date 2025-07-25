EU probes KKR over €22bn TIM deal

The deal, which was approved by the European Commission in May 2024, is worth up to €22 billion, with the commissioner claiming it will not harm competition in Europe.

At the time of the acquisition, TIM CEO, Pietro Labriola, said: “The completion of the transaction with KKR and the Italian Ministry of Finance is the result of two and a half years of intense work, during which we have improved the management of TIM and identified industrial and financial solutions that will enable us to meet future challenges.”

Additionally, it said the merged company couldn’t worsen conditions for rivals because FiberCop, a joint venture between Telecom Italia and KKR, had long-term agreements with other companies.

European Commission, executive vice-president for a clean, just and competitive transition, said: “Our merger control rules require that merging parties disclose full and accurate information to the Commission when assessing their deal. We take any breach of this obligation very seriously.”

Meanwhile, A KKR spokesperson said the company takes its duties to both the European Commission and Italian regulators seriously and will work with the Commission to address any concerns.

They added: “As part of the transaction clearance, we worked with the European Commission in good faith and provided specific and accurate information, and FiberCop continues to adhere to customer commitments and economic regulation governed by AGCOM, the independent Italian communications regulatory authority.”

