Thinking two steps ahead in tackling the Americas’ digital divide

As an honoree in Capacity’s Power 100 list for 2025, what has inspired you recently in your role at Trans Americas Fiber System (TAFS)?

Being recognised among the Power 100 is a humbling moment that makes me reflect on the enormous potential of what we’ve been building at TAFS since its launch in 2023. What inspires me daily is the impact we’re making in bridging the digital divide across Latin America, laying the groundwork for economic development in communities that have long been underserved.

Furthermore, I’m constantly inspired by the incredible team we’ve assembled at TAFS, whose dedication, creativity and commitment to excellence are key to such efforts.

Things will really come to fruition with the 7,000km TAM-1 subsea cable that we’re rolling out to link Florida with Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The system is expected to be ready for service in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 for the northern and southern routes respectively.

What are your main areas of focus in your present role at the company?

As CEO, my core responsibilities revolve around steering the strategic direction of TAFS and ensuring flawless execution of the TAM-1 project. This includes everything from overseeing network design and milestones to forming key relationships with partners, investors and customers across the region.

I’m also thinking two steps ahead, planning for the next phases of the system and identifying further expansion opportunities that align with our long-term vision to ensure that TAM-1 continues being a platform for innovation.

How would you characterise the key digital trends across Latin America and the Caribbean today?

Today’s fast-transforming landscape, driven by players from hyperscalers and CDNs to fintech startups and local content providers, depends on infrastructure optimised for speed, reach and end-user proximity. These demands are reshaping network strategies, with the likes of OTT players and hyperscalers seeking diverse subsea routes, seamless integration with data centres and robust edge-to-core connectivity.

Another feature of the region is that it contains diverse conditions, with both some of the world’s poorest and richest economies. We need to provide a platform to serve all those conditions, while recognising the need in many countries to update the situation from legacy systems that were never designed to support modern, latency-sensitive applications such as cloud services, video streaming and AI workloads.

In what ways do you see TAFS as taking a fresh approach to meeting needs?

The region needs new agile, inclusive platforms with modular service models and open-access frameworks that lower barriers for a wider range of participants. TAFS is doing this through TAM-1, laying the foundation for a next-generation digital ecosystem throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

The system is not just another subsea cable modelled on legacy methods, but is redefining how digital infrastructure is delivered and scaled in the region. The focus is on full carrier-neutrality, using the most forward-looking technologies and shaping offerings in a more flexible way for customers through scalable bandwidth-on-demand and shorter-term fibre leases.

The landing points on the TAM-1 cable have been selected not for convenience, but strategic impact, spanning the likes of Puerto Rico, Saint Croix in the US Virgin Islands, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, and Barranquilla in Colombia. Markets include those that have been isolated from competitive options in the past, updating capacity to the modern day and boosting critically needed resilience.

How important is it to have a strong ecosystem of partners in rolling out such cables?

It’s crucial because it’s not a one-company show, requiring partnerships to provide the full range of services we want to deliver. We’re therefore putting together a broad ecosystem of partners, from those involved in backhaul to those focusing on applications and services.

We have partners such as AT&T for landing services, Xtera for subsea infrastructure, Nexans for cable and IT International Telecom, which is performing the marine operations on TAM-1. We thus see partners as make-or-break and will be announcing more later.

How do you see things panning out for TAFS and the industry over the next few years?

I’m excited that things are moving forward in the region. Getting countries properly connected is important, but just one part of the puzzle, and we also need strong storage options, content management, local connectivity and security services.

Furthermore, TAM-1 is laying the groundwork to extend connectivity deeper into the northern and eastern Caribbean. Virtually any island in the Caribbean can be connected in future phases, but the design and execution will depend a lot on how traffic evolves on TAM-1 and the size of the markets. In addition, TAFS is currently in the preparation stage for TAM-2, which will extend the footprint from Panama to Pacific South America.

Ultimately, the aim of what we’re doing is to improve quality of life for everybody, collaborating where we can to develop platforms that enable new services for the benefit of all.

