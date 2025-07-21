Your feedback could be worth a free pass to a Datacloud event

TAKE THE SURVEY

Prize Draw Terms & Conditions: Datacloud Series Event Pass Giveaway

The prize draw and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

1. Eligibility

This prize draw is open to individuals aged 18 or over, excluding employees of techoraco Limited, or any of their affiliated companies, agents, or anyone professionally connected with the promotion.

Only one entry per person is permitted.

Entrants must complete the brand survey in full to be eligible.

2. How to Enter

To enter the prize draw, participants must complete the brand survey.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

3. Entry Period

The prize draw opens on 21st July 2025 and closes at 11:59 PM BST on 30th September 2025. Entries received after this date will not be considered.

4. The Prize

One (1) winner will receive a complimentary delegate pass to a Datacloud Series event of their choosing in 2025 or 2026, subject to availability.

The prize covers event registration only. Travel, accommodation, and any additional expenses are not included.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

5. Winner Selection and Notification

The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries within 7 days of the prize draw closing date.

The winner will be contacted by email using the contact details provided in the survey. If the winner does not respond within 7 days, a new winner may be selected.

6. Data Protection

Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will only be processed as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Data will be used solely for the purpose of administering the prize draw and contacting the winner, unless explicit consent is given for additional use.

7. Promoter

The promoter of this prize draw is techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX.

8. General