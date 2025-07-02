How AI and sustainability are reshaping data centres
At Datacloud Global Congress 2025, Capacity Media's Nadine Hawkins speaks with Pablo Ruiz Escribano, senior vice-president for secure power & data centres in Europe at Schneider Electric.
Escribano shares how Schneider is addressing the growing energy demands of AI-driven data centres while helping customers prioritise sustainability. From holistic strategies and renewable energy procurement to circular design and operational efficiency, he outlines how data centres can support global decarbonisation efforts and accelerate the energy transition.
