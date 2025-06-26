Beyond the fluid: Castrol’s end-to-end vision for liquid cooling in data centres

In this insightful interview, Huang discusses the increasing power demands driven by AI and hyperscale growth. He elaborates on how Castrol is expanding its role beyond fluids to include services and comprehensive liquid cooling solutions. Huang also shares the key findings from Castrol’s recent Dipping Point research on immersion cooling adoption, highlighting why fluid management is critical in data centres.

Furthermore, Huang outlines how Castrol is positioning itself as a solution provider in the fast-evolving data centre ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on partnerships and performance, this conversation offers an in-depth view into the future of data centre cooling.

