Mapping global data centre growth with DC Byte
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

Mapping global data centre growth with DC Byte

Partner Content: DC Byte
June 23, 2025 01:58 PM

At Datacloud Global Congress 2025, Capacity TV’s deputy editor Saf Malik sits down with Bernard Johnson, CEO of DC Byte, and Scott Roots, sales director, to explore the explosive growth of the global data centre industry.

The conversation covers how DC Byte delivers deep, trusted market intelligence across all territories, enabling stakeholders—from developers to investors—to make informed, high-value decisions. From market hurdles like power and sustainability to emerging data centre hubs across EMEA and beyond, the interview also highlights DC Byte’s evolving analytics platform and the crucial role of granular, region-specific data in navigating the digital infrastructure landscape.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

RELATED STORIES

Datacloud Global Congress 2025: Redefining availability zones in the age of power and planning pressure

12 things we learned at Datacloud Global Congress 2025

Topics

NewsIndustry VoicesEssential InsightsData CentresCapacity TVESGDatacloud Global Congress
PB
Partner Content: DC Byte
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe