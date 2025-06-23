Mapping global data centre growth with DC Byte
At Datacloud Global Congress 2025, Capacity TV’s deputy editor Saf Malik sits down with Bernard Johnson, CEO of DC Byte, and Scott Roots, sales director, to explore the explosive growth of the global data centre industry.
The conversation covers how DC Byte delivers deep, trusted market intelligence across all territories, enabling stakeholders—from developers to investors—to make informed, high-value decisions. From market hurdles like power and sustainability to emerging data centre hubs across EMEA and beyond, the interview also highlights DC Byte’s evolving analytics platform and the crucial role of granular, region-specific data in navigating the digital infrastructure landscape.
