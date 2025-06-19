Designing smarter cooling: How Ecolab is future-proofing data centres with integrated water strategies
Partner Content: Ecolab
June 19, 2025 04:30 PM

In this Capacity TV interview from Datacloud Global Congress 2025, Saf Malik, deputy editor at Capacity Media, speaks with Matt McMullen, senior corporate account manager, Global High Tech at Ecolab.

With water scarcity and energy demand on the rise, McMullen outlines why data centres need holistic, integrated cooling strategies to stay sustainable and efficient.

He shares how Ecolab’s advanced technologies and AI-driven solutions are helping hyperscalers reduce water use by up to 15%, while improving energy efficiency and extending equipment lifespan.

As AI workloads and heat densities grow, McMullen emphasises the critical need for circular thinking—balancing energy, water, and performance from chip to cooling tower.

Expert support for the era of direct-to-chip cooling

