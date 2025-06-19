Designing smarter cooling: How Ecolab is future-proofing data centres with integrated water strategies

With water scarcity and energy demand on the rise, McMullen outlines why data centres need holistic, integrated cooling strategies to stay sustainable and efficient.

He shares how Ecolab’s advanced technologies and AI-driven solutions are helping hyperscalers reduce water use by up to 15%, while improving energy efficiency and extending equipment lifespan.

As AI workloads and heat densities grow, McMullen emphasises the critical need for circular thinking—balancing energy, water, and performance from chip to cooling tower.

RELATED STORIES

Expert support for the era of direct-to-chip cooling