Solving grid availability for data centres: Langley Holdings' scalable grid-free power solution
In this exclusive Capacity TV interview at Datacloud Global Congress, Saf Malik, Deputy Editor at Capacity Media, speaks with Mr Anthony Langley, Founder & CEO of Langley Holdings.
Langley discusses how the company’s power division - led by Bergen Engines and supported by sister companies Marelli Motori and Piller Power Systems - is tackling the pressing issue of grid availability for data centres. From scalable, medium-speed gensets in 12MW modules up to 500MW+, futureproofing with hydrogen readiness, Langley outlines a compelling vision for sustainable, flexible baseload power. He also weighs in on the practical realities of competing solutions like gas turbines and nuclear energy and reveals current availability for rapid deployment.
