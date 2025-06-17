center3 recognised with Datacloud award

This award highlights center3's significant achievements, vision, and solid strategy in supporting the region's digital future, with a strong focus on its growing data centre network.

center3 is planning to accelerate construction to align with market dynamics, meeting the increasing regional demand for AI, cloud, and hyperscaler services. As part of this, center3 is actively developing new high-density, hyperscale-ready data centres.

These new facilities are being set up in strategic locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other key international areas, specifically designed to support AI workloads and hyperscale cloud growth. Built to top industry standards, center3’s infrastructure provides excellent scalability, security, and access to connectivity options.

center3's vision is focused on supporting the next stage of digital transformation. The company's accelerated construction plans are building the foundation for AI, cloud, and hyperscale services, ensuring that Saudi Arabia and the wider MEA region have the high-quality infrastructure needed to lead in global innovation.

This fits perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a strategic digital hub and supporting the goal to localise digital content and services.

Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3, explained this vision, stating, "As we expand our data centre footprint, we enable the future digital economy".

Behind these achievements is a clear and strong strategy, backed by large investments and a commitment to innovation. center3 is investing over $10 billion by 2030 to build solid, future-ready data centre infrastructure.

This includes making its new data centres ready for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. center3's overall strategy also ensures its data centres are supported by reliable, low-latency global connectivity, which is vital for digital applications.

Sustainability is another key part of center3's strategy. The company is committed to increasing the use of renewable energy, energy-efficient cooling, and responsible resource management in its data centre operations, developing a green and future-ready network.

Winning the Datacloud Award for 'Best Data Centre in Middle East & Africa' highlights center3's important role in the region. As the demand for AI-driven computing, cloud services, and fast connectivity grows rapidly, center3 is actively helping shape the future.

