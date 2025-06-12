Vocus names former Zayo president Andrés Irlando as CEO

Irlando brings two decades of experience across the telecom and technology sectors to the role, joining Vocus as CEO after serving as president of Zayo Group, who is backed by private equity firms DigitalBridge and EQT.

"I'm thrilled to join the Vocus team particularly at this transformative stage of its history and growth. I'm impressed with the company's vision of becoming a scaled disruptor and challenger, offering customers differentiated products and solutions to enable Australia's future."

“Andrés brings a rare combination of global infrastructure expertise, operational excellence, and strategic investment insight,” said a Vocus spokesperson.

“His appointment marks a new chapter for Vocus as we expand our role in meeting the region’s growing demand for high-capacity, resilient connectivity.”

At Zayo, Irlando played a key role in shaping investment strategy, overseeing M&A activity, and guiding operational transformation across the company's fibre and data centre portfolios.

Before Zayo, Irlando spent over a decade in senior leadership roles at Verizon Communications, including six years as CEO of Verizon Connect, a $1 billion Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business focused on fleet and mobile resource management.

Under his leadership, Verizon Connect expanded its global presence, operating in North and South America, Europe, China, Australia, and New Zealand.

His leadership at Verizon also included roles such as President and SVP of the Public Sector business, President of the New York and Southwest regions, and Vice President of Customer Service, where he led large teams and multi-billion-dollar business units.

In addition to his executive roles, Irlando serves on the Board of Directors of Genuine Cable Group, a private equity portfolio company backed by Audax Group, and is a trustee at both Chapman University and Children’s Health Care of Atlanta.

His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College.

Irlando also served eight years as an intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve.

