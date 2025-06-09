Connectbase launches IP Address Management (IPAM) module

The IPAM module is built by Connectbase and fully integrated into CIM, allowing clients to centralise, manage, and control IP address information within their network inventory environment.

“Our digital infrastructure customers have been asking to consolidate onto Connectbase and move away from limited-scope, single-purpose applications—IPAM being a frequent example,” said Trey Willis, Chief Technology Officer at Connectbase. “This new capability delivers enterprise-grade IP address management, natively embedded into the core of their network inventory operations.”

A smarter, centralised approach to IP management

Traditionally, IP address management has been handled through manual spreadsheets or siloed systems, resulting in inconsistent visibility, operational risk, and increased overhead. Connectbase’s new IPAM module tackles these pain points head-on, offering network teams a centralised and contextualized platform to efficiently plan, track, and govern their entire IP space.

Key capabilities include:

Centralised IP address inventory – Real-time visibility into available, reserved, and active IP address blocks

Hierarchical subnet management – Intuitive organisation and tracking of nested address ranges

Lifecycle automation – From assignment to reclamation, automate IP workflows to reduce human error

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) – Enforce governance policies and improve operational security

API integration – Seamlessly connect IPAM with provisioning and OSS environments

These features reduce provisioning delays, minimise conflicts, and improve regulatory compliance, making the module a strategic tool—not just an operational one

Network intelligence that drives growth

The Connectbase IPAM module is fully integrated with CIM’s circuit and equipment inventory layer. Every IP address can be mapped to physical sites, devices, virtual circuits, and customer services—providing unmatched network intelligence and context.

“IP addresses are no longer just operational assets—they’re business-critical components of network planning, go-to-market strategy, and revenue acceleration,” said Trey Willis CTO. “The new integrated IPAM module empowers network administrators with the visibility, control, and automation they need to effectively manage their growing IP address infrastructure, ultimately leading to a more reliable and secure network.” The new IPAM module is now available as part of The Connectbase Circuit Inventory Manager (CIM) application.

By embedding IPAM into CIM, Connectbase enables customers to:

Reduce downtime and errors through end-to-end automation

Accelerate service turn-ups by tying IP availability to infrastructure workflows

Strengthen security and compliance with audit trails and traceability

Unlock expansion opportunities via TAM and serviceability insights tied to IP usage

Now available to all CIM customers

The IPAM module is now available as a feature of the Circuit Inventory Manager. Existing customers can contact their Connectbase account team to learn more. New to Connectbase? Schedule a demo to see how IPAM can transform your network operations.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the leading platform for Ecosystem Led Growth in the global connectivity industry. We empower service providers, technology partners, and infrastructure operators to digitize how they buy, sell, partner and manage services across the Connected World—at scale.

Through our Connected World platform, Connectbase brings together the industry’s most comprehensive data fabric, including Location Truth™, serviceability, inventory, pricing, and quoting tools—all within a unified digital commerce environment. Our platform drives operational efficiency, accelerates go-to-market execution, and unlocks new revenue by powering connections across the largest global ecosystem of providers.

By enabling intelligent automation, deep integration into OSS/BSS workflows, and seamless collaboration across buyers, sellers, and channel partners, Connectbase transforms Connected Commerce from siloed to scalable.

Learn more at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn

RELATED STORIES

Connectbase launches Linkbase to digitally automate and scale trusted connectivity approvals

Megaport expands serviceability through Connectbase