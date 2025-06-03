Lessons on low latency and network security from the gaming playbook
The global gaming industry is not just entertainment anymore, it’s a high-pressure proving ground for internet infrastructure.
In a recent panel at ITW 2025, execs from Hurricane Electric and EdgeUno discussed how the intense demands of real-time gaming are forcing a rethink in how networks are built, secured and optimised.
Speakers
Saf Malik, deputy editor, Capacity Media (chairperson)
Reid Fishler, senior director, Hurricane Electric
Luciano Salata, COO, EdgeUno
