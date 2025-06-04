Bergen Engines' first AI-dedicated power plant in the USA

Developed and designed by E-Finity Distributed Generation, a leading energy developer, the Bergen plant will deliver over 130MW of initial capacity, with future expansions planned to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Bergen Engines will supply twelve (12) B36:45V20 medium-speed lean-burn gas engines, each producing 11.2MW of electrical power at 60Hz in the first phase of the project. The engines will be configured as an (n+3) system and fitted with generators from sister company Marelli Motori.

This configuration will ensure the continuous delivery of robust, efficient, and scalable power — perfectly matched to the burgeoning demands of AI infrastructure.

The first deliveries are scheduled for later this year, with the data centre power plant expected to go live in 2026.

Next-gen power architecture for AI at scale

The new site will be built around a behind-the-meter power strategy. The system is engineered to support high-density AI workloads, requiring high uptime availability, scalability, and uninterrupted operations. The combination of Bergen’s medium-speed gensets with Marelli Motori generators was chosen to meet these demands with precision and performance.

Rapid deployment and industry-leading reliability

Selected for both speed and dependability, Bergen Engines enables significantly reduced Time to Power (T2P), allowing rapid deployment compared to conventional alternatives — a critical advantage in today’s fast-paced AI infrastructure market. The gensets are engineered for 99.999% uptime availability, exceeding typical grid reliability. This level of consistent, high-performance operation is essential for AI platforms where downtime is not an option.

“We’re proud to partner with Bergen Engines to deliver rapid, reliable, and scalable power for next-generation AI data centres,” said Jim Bondi, Partner & Chief Operating Officer at E-Finity. “This collaboration enables our clients achieve industry-leading uptime and operational flexibility as they scale to meet growing AI demands.”

“As the demand for AI data centres accelerates at an unprecedented pace, the limitations of existing grid infrastructure have become increasingly clear,” said Theo Lorentzos, Head of Sales Americas at Bergen Engines.

“We’re experiencing a surge in demand for our engine solutions, as developers urgently seek power systems that can be deployed fast, with shorter Time to Power (T2P), deliver exceptional efficiency and reliability, and provide uptime availability levels of 99.999% — exceeding what the grid can typically offer. Our medium-speed solutions are rapidly becoming the preferred choice for powering the next generation of data centres.”

Bergen Engines is owned by the British engineering firm Langley Holdings PLC. Under Langley’s Power Solutions Division, Bergen works alongside Marelli Motori and Piller Power Systems to provide a complete technology suite for data centre infrastructure, including reliable power generation and advanced power conditioning.