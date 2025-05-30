Huawei accelerates Thailand's digital and intelligent journey

The Huawei Thailand Digital and AI Summit 2025, co-hosted by Huawei and Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), united over 2,000 participants —including government officials, industry customers, and partners — under the theme "Embrace AI, Ignite Future." The summit explored strategies to harness cutting-edge digital and intelligent technology, foster a thriving digital economy, and position Thailand as ASEAN's digital and AI hub.

Embracing the wave of digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei sssists Thailand to emerge as ASEAN's digital and AI Hub

As the digital economy drives global growth, nations worldwide are racing to transform digitally and intelligently to secure future competitiveness. Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, delivered a keynote address, emphasising that AI and digital innovation form the backbone of Thailand's long-term national strategy.

He said, "Under our 'Growth Engine of Thailand' policy, we are enhancing national digital competitiveness, ensuring a secure digital society, and nurturing digitally skilled talent."

In his address, David Li, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., declared the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing Thailand's digital economic evolution. Through cutting-edge digital infrastructure and scenario-based solutions, Huawei empowers industries to drive intelligent transformation, foster AI innovation, and develop a thriving local ecosystem. In collaboration with customers and partners, Huawei is striving to build a bright, green, digital, and intelligent future.

William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, emphasised how to land the future is embracing AI! Think bold AI strategies, thread AI across industries, thrive AI with talent.

Huawei Cloud works with Thailand to build an ASEAN AI hub. We firmly believe that digitalisation and intelligence are not only a technological upgrade, but also an opportunity for Thailand to achieve leapfrog development.

William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing

Collaborating with Chulalongkorn University to enhance talent development and create a new digital AI ecosystem

Digital and intelligent progress thrives on skilled minds. At the summit, Thailand's prestigious Chulalongkorn University joined forces with Huawei to announce a groundbreaking partnership focused on advancing digital and AI innovation while nurturing top-tier talent — a move set to supercharge Thailand's digital economy.

By late 2024, Huawei had already empowered over 100,000 people in Thailand with cutting-edge ICT capabilities. With eyes on 2025, the company commits to training at least another 20,000 in cloud computing and AI, as well as creating over 10,000 specialists in 5.5G engineering and solar photovoltaic installations, with future-ready skills.

Chulalongkorn University and Huawei announced the new partnership

The summit featured dynamic sessions and roundtables across key sectors — government, finance, education, healthcare, and retail — alongside specialised gatherings such as the IP Club, Ocean Club, OptiX Club, Huawei Cloud, and Digital Power events.

Participants delved into strategies for leveraging cutting-edge digital and intelligent technology to drive transformative growth, sharing insights and proven success stories from their respective fields.

In the past 26 years, Huawei has established its presence in Thailand, guided by its unwavering commitment: "In Thailand, For Thailand." Moving forward, the company aims to deepen collaboration with customers and partners in the realms of digital innovation and intelligence.

Through pioneering ICT solutions, Huawei is dedicated to advancing Thailand's digital and intelligent transformation, fostering a robust AI-driven ecosystem, and positioning the nation as ASEAN's digital and AI hub.

