Huawei DCS full-stack data centre: The best choice for a virtualised world

The performance and stability of a data centre can directly impact how efficiently a business performs, however, many still face major challenges including complex system management and ongoing security threats.

At the recent IDI Forum 2025, Huawei hosted a session focused on the DCS Solution.

According to Jiang Lei, VP of Huawei DCS Domain, with the rapid development of technologies, data centre services are increasingly required.

He said: “Traditional data centres are facing many challenges. To address these challenges and adapt to the technology development trend, Huawei launches the next-generation data centre virtualisation solution, DCS, a full-stack data center.

“As a highly efficient, secure, and reliable full-stack data centre, DCS is the best choice for the virtualsation world. ”

Huawei’s DCS full-stack data centre aims to offer a smarter, more efficient and secure solution.

The DCS full-stack data centre enhances traditional infrastructure by integrating computing, storage and networking into unified resource pools, greatly improving the utilisation efficiency of data infrastructure.

Companies can better monitor their systems, perform intelligent operations and maintenance, and control all aspects of their infrastructure from a centralised platform, offering a one-stop solution designed to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Meanwhile, a key component of this system is the DCS eSphere virtualisation suite, which virtualises core IT resources and allows companies to run applications and services more flexibly and efficiently.

It also features memory and resource optimisation, dynamic scaling, and a full-system disaster recovery solution that protects both local and remote data.

eSphere also delivers six layers of ransomware protection, helping businesses defend against cyber threats with confidence.

Additionally, in the current boom of virtualisation technologies, DCS full-stack data centres have become the best choice in the virtualisation world because of their excellent performance, security and reliability, and continuous innovation.

As a result, the DCS full-stack data centres provide customised solutions for large enterprises and SMEs to meet the data centre requirements of different industries and enterprises of different scales.

Whether serving large enterprises or small- to medium-sized businesses, it offers tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of various industries.

Huawei DCS full-stack data centre solution also provides the capability of migrating data from homogeneous or heterogeneous platforms to DCS. The migration speed is fast and the downtime is short.

In addition, Huawei has set up 21 migration competence centres around the world, with more than 300 migration experts and more than 2000 success cases, ensuring hassle-free migration for users.

Huawei’s DCS full-stack data centre is not just a technology upgrade, it’s a strategic advantage.

Together with the DCS eSphere virtualisation suite, the DCS full-stack data centre not only improves the utilisation of data infrastructure, but also provides enterprises with the best choice in the virtualisation world. It helps enterprises boost efficiency, reduce risk, and prepare for future growth, thanks to its intelligent infrastructure and powerful virtualisation.

In the future, DCS full-stack data centres will continue to lead the trend and create more value for enterprises.

