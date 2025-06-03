center3: building the future with AI-ready data centres

As an honoree in both the Power 100 and new Datacloud Power 50 list, what has driven and inspired you recently in your role at center3?

Being recognised in both lists has been incredibly energising. What has inspired me most recently is seeing how rapidly the digital landscape in the Middle East and Africa is evolving.

At center3, we believe we’re enabling the region’s digital future. The opportunity to play a central role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global digital hub while supporting transformative technologies like AI and cloud computing continues to be a major source of motivation.

What are your main focuses at center3 right now?

Our primary focus is on expanding our digital infrastructure to meet the rising demand for advanced computing and connectivity.

We’re currently developing high-density, next-generation data centres across key locations to serve both regional and international needs. Sustainability, scalability and carrier-neutrality are core pillars of this expansion, while we’re also ensuring that our infrastructure supports AI, hyperscale cloud and mission-critical enterprise operations.

What are the key current trends and market drivers you would highlight in the data centre sector in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as globally?

Regionally, there’s a strong push for digital transformation aligned with national strategies like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Demand for localised digital services, cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities is growing fast.

Globally, we’re seeing an increased emphasis on sustainable, high-performance data centres and low-latency connectivity. The convergence of AI, hyperscale computing and sustainability is shaping both regional and global market dynamics.

How is center3 helping to meet regional and global needs in the data centre market right now?

center3 is building an interconnected, carrier-neutral digital ecosystem that bridges continents. We’re delivering state-of-the-art data centre infrastructure strategically positioned to serve not just the Middle East, but also to connect Europe, Asia and Africa.

By focusing on scalability, performance and green technologies, we’re addressing both the regional digital economy and global enterprise requirements.

How has the company evolved in the two and a half years of its existence, and what would you say have been its main achievements in the market?

In a short time, center3 has rapidly scaled its operations and established itself as a key enabler of digital transformation in the region. We’ve laid the groundwork for a future-ready digital infrastructure, built strong partnerships, and positioned ourselves as the preferred provider for hyperscalers and enterprises.

Our commitment to our customers, as well as our focus on innovation, sustainability and regional development have been central to our success so far.

What are the main challenges in the industry going forward, and how can they be resolved?

The industry is facing a complex convergence of challenges. First, we must meet the different requirements of hyperscalers, enterprises and now AI-driven workloads – each with distinct needs in terms of scale, latency, flexibility and, in particular, power density.

Second, there is a growing need to upskill and retain talent capable of operating increasingly sophisticated infrastructure while maintaining the highest levels of operational excellence.

Third, the imperative to integrate sustainable energy into our power mix is no longer optional; we must not only source renewable power, but also build a roadmap to scale its share in this mix over time without compromising reliability.

Solving these challenges requires a combination of innovation on infrastructure, workforce development and strategic collaboration across the ecosystem.

How do you view the way ahead for the market in the coming years?

The data centre market is set to become even more dynamic and competitive, with regions like the Middle East playing a much larger role in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

I see a strong shift towards AI-optimised infrastructure, tighter integration of global networks and a firm emphasis on sustainability going forward. center3 is well-positioned to lead in this new era by continuing to invest strategically and innovate boldly.

RELATED STORIES

What is driving Saudi Arabia’s $21bn data centre investment surge?

Redefining the future of digital infrastructure

center3: Raising the bar for customer excellence