The future of IP networks: Traffic, AI, and automation with NTT DATA’s Michael Wheeler
At ITW 2025, Nadine Hawkins sits down with Michael Wheeler, Executive Vice President, Global IP Network at NTT DATA, to explore how the company maintains its competitive edge as a tier-one global IP provider.
Wheeler discusses the rising demand for 400G IP transit, the role of automation and customer autonomy in network performance, and how NTT DATA tackles challenges like capacity management and resiliency across five continents. He also shares insights into their DDoS Protection Service (DPS), the evolving impact of AI on operations, and what the future holds for IP connectivity in an increasingly data-driven world.
