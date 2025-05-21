Windstream Wholesale talks AI connectivity, 800G breakthroughs, and Uniti merger plans
At ITW 2025, Capacity Media’s Saf Malik speaks with Joe Scattareggia and John Nishimoto of Windstream Wholesale about their latest technology advancements, including a groundbreaking 800G trial with Ciena and the company’s strategic role in supporting AI infrastructure.
They also provide key updates on the upcoming merger with Uniti Group to form Uniti Wholesale, and what this transformation means for the future of fibre infrastructure and lit services across the U.S.
