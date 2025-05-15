Microsoft’s Puja Athale on unlocking telco growth with AI-powered transformation
At ITW 2025, Puja Athale, global AI lead for telcos at Microsoft, shares how Microsoft is guiding telecom operators through AI-driven transformation—reshaping employee experiences, customer engagement, business processes, and innovation.
In conversation with Capacity Media’s Saf Malik, Athale explains Microsoft’s four-pillar strategy, how data governance is key to successful AI adoption, and why telcos must move beyond the hype to focus on real, scalable impact.
