Telstra International: Powering Asia-Pacific’s digital future through scalable, smart infrastructure
At ITW 2025, Telstra International’s global wholesale managing director, Sarah Mills, sits down with Capacity's Nadine Hawkins.
Mills shares how the company is enabling rapid digital growth across Asia-Pacific by combining subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, AI innovation, and strategic hyperscaler partnerships. From 5G to smart cities and satellite access, Mills reveals how Telstra is building a resilient, high-capacity network to support emerging technologies and evolving customer needs in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital regions.
