Telstra International: Powering Asia-Pacific’s digital future through scalable, smart infrastructure
May 14, 2025 10:30 AM

At ITW 2025, Telstra International’s global wholesale managing director, Sarah Mills, sits down with Capacity's Nadine Hawkins.

Mills shares how the company is enabling rapid digital growth across Asia-Pacific by combining subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, AI innovation, and strategic hyperscaler partnerships. From 5G to smart cities and satellite access, Mills reveals how Telstra is building a resilient, high-capacity network to support emerging technologies and evolving customer needs in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital regions.

