Beyond cables: Sparkle’s integrated approach to connectivity & security
May 13, 2025 02:00 PM

At ITW 2025, Capacity’s editor, Nadine Hawkins, sits down with Sparkle CEO Enrico Bagnasco to discuss a transformative year for the company.

From winning ‘Project of the Year’ at the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards for BlueMed to expanding submarine cable reach through BlueRaman and Manta, Bagnasco outlines Sparkle’s strategic investments across the Mediterranean and the Americas. He also shares insights into Sparkle’s evolving security posture—including network diversity, physical monitoring partnerships with the Italian Navy and Fincantieri, and quantum-safe cybersecurity—highlighting how the company is engineering a resilient and future-ready global network.

