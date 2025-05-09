Verizon Partner Solutions on trends, challenges & AI transformation
Verizon Partner Solutions on trends, challenges & AI transformation

May 09, 2025 01:47 PM

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview, Nadine Hawkins, editor at Capacity Media, sits down with Jeff Hulse, President of Verizon Partner Solutions, to explore the evolving landscape of the telecoms industry.

Hulse shares his insights on the key trends shaping the sector, the strategic challenges they bring, and how Verizon Partner Solutions is adapting to stay ahead. He also offers a forward-looking perspective on the company’s priorities for 2025 and beyond. Plus, he reflects on the highlights from his ITW 2025 fireside chat with Puja Athale, discussing how telcos can harness AI to drive innovation and deliver real-world value.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Capacity TVIndustry VoicesEssential InsightsNewsAI MLFibre
