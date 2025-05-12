Lightstorm’s Amajit Gupta on powering AI and enterprise agility with subsea expansion and NaaS
Lightstorm’s Amajit Gupta on powering AI and enterprise agility with subsea expansion and NaaS

May 12, 2025 10:07 AM

In this exclusive interview from ITW 2025, Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and MD of Lightstorm, speaks with Capacity's Saf Malik about the company’s landmark acquisition of RTI Cables’ assets.

The acquisition enhances Lightstorm’s subsea footprint across Japan, Australia, and Guam. Gupta discusses how this strategic move connects 200+ data centres and positions Lightstorm to build a robust cloud and data centre fabric across Asia Pacific. He also delves into the transformative impact of AI on connectivity infrastructure, the growing importance of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), and how platforms like Polarin and SmartNet are redefining enterprise agility and customer experience. Discover how Lightstorm is enabling hyperscalers and digital businesses to scale faster in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

