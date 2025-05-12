Boldyn Networks: Building networks in complex environments
At ITW 2025, Capacity's Saf Malik speaks with Patrick O’Hare, Chief Network Operations Officer, US, at Boldyn Networks.
O'Hare shares how the company is delivering resilient digital infrastructure across some of the world’s most complex environments. From enabling diverse fibre networks in NYC to bringing connectivity to under-served areas via the California Middle Mile initiative, O’Hare shares exclusive insights into Boldyn’s U.S. operations, fibre footprint, and major venue and transit deployments.
