Powering India’s Digital Evolution: Henox Group’s Vision with CEO Shakti Vel

He outlines Henox’s strategy to strengthen geo-redundancy, expand open-access Cable Landing Station capacity, and adopt high-performance, energy-efficient technologies. Shakti also highlights their AI-ready architecture and modular data centre design, built to support enterprise cloud and smart city demands.

The conversation also explores Henox’s expanding presence — including a new cloud and cybersecurity-focused office in Chennai — and the vital role of open-access interconnection and strategic partnerships. Shakti concludes with the company’s 12–18 month roadmap, featuring new digital hubs and infrastructure rollouts across emerging markets.

RELATED STORIES

Henox's edge data centre launch marks a milestone in India's digital evolution