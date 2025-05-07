Powering India’s Digital Evolution: Henox Group’s Vision with CEO Shakti Vel
Powering India’s Digital Evolution: Henox Group’s Vision with CEO Shakti Vel

May 07, 2025 02:10 PM

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview from ITW 2025, Shakti Vel, CEO and Co-Founder of Henox Group, joins Saf Mallik, Deputy Editor at Capacity Media, to share how the company is blending local entrepreneurship with global ambition to deliver secure, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

He outlines Henox’s strategy to strengthen geo-redundancy, expand open-access Cable Landing Station capacity, and adopt high-performance, energy-efficient technologies. Shakti also highlights their AI-ready architecture and modular data centre design, built to support enterprise cloud and smart city demands.

The conversation also explores Henox’s expanding presence — including a new cloud and cybersecurity-focused office in Chennai — and the vital role of open-access interconnection and strategic partnerships. Shakti concludes with the company’s 12–18 month roadmap, featuring new digital hubs and infrastructure rollouts across emerging markets.

