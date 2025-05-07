Inside the launch of T Wholesale: A new chapter for Deutsche Telekom
In this exclusive Capacity TV interview, Kerstin Baumgart, Director Wholesale at T Wholesale, sits down with Saf Malik, Deputy Editor at Capacity Media, to discuss the strategic consolidation of Deutsche Telekom’s wholesale operations.
Filmed live at ITW 2025, Baumgart shares the vision behind the newly launched T Wholesale brand, outlines the progress of the integration so far, and explores how the unified organisation aims to strengthen Deutsche Telekom’s global market position. From brand perception to future growth opportunities, this conversation offers key insights into how T Wholesale is positioning itself for long-term success in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.
