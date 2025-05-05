Megaport expands serviceability through Connectbase

Through this integration, Connectbase users gain real-time access to Megaport’s global Network as a Service platform—enabling instant quoting and ordering for on-demand cloud access, DIA, and automated connectivity between data centres worldwide.

“Megaport is at the forefront of enabling scalable, software-defined network services, and we’re thrilled to expand their reach,” said Edison Smith, VP of Sales, EMEA of Connectbase “This partnership brings even more value to buyers who demand real-time visibility and automated access to bandwidth-intensive solutions.”

The Connected World platform profiles 2.7 billion locations across 150+ countries, connecting over 400 service providers through an API-first quoting and ordering ecosystem.

“Connectbase helps simplify and accelerate how our partners and customers access our services,” said Matt Simspon - EVP Business Development and Global Channel of Megaport. “Whether it's cloud connectivity, dedicated internet access, or data centre interconnections, we’re now delivering a faster, more automated quoting experience that scales with demand.”

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 930+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World, serves 400+ providers across 150+ countries and profiles 2.7 billion locations with real-time serviceability and pricing. Learn more at connectbase.com Follow us: LinkedIn

