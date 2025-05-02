Connectbase launches Linkbase to digitally automate and scale trusted connectivity approvals

The powerful new feature, within its Connected World platform, is designed to digitise and automate connection approvals between buyers and sellers. This innovation marks a major step toward scalable, secure, and trusted transactions in the global connectivity marketplace.

Linkbase transforms the way partnerships are initiated and managed, replacing slow, manual, email-driven workflows with real-time, programmatic approvals. Providers can now set policies, manage visibility, and engage the right partners with precision—unlocking quoting, pricing, and ordering with speed and confidence.

“Trust is the foundation of the connectivity marketplace,” said Trey Willis, CTO of Connectbase. “Linkbase reinforces that trust by digitising approvals—eliminating ambiguity, reducing risk, and enabling both parties to transact confidently and quickly.”

By automating this critical step in the serviceability and quoting process, Linkbase enables:

Smarter matchmaking using structured data across geography, product types, and access methods.

Streamlined discovery and outreach, with profiles that reflect coverage, products, and engagement preferences.

Controlled engagement, where both parties must approve a connection before data is shared.

Enhanced visibility, with analytics and reporting to monitor partner activity and quote volumes.

The Connectbase platform currently supports over 400 providers and profiles more than 2.7 billion locations across 150+ countries. With the addition of Linkbase, Connectbase further empowers its customers to scale partnerships, automate workflows, and grow revenue—while maintaining the governance and accountability required to build a truly trusted ecosystem.

About Connectbase:

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World, automates serviceability, pricing, and approvals across billions of locations worldwide. Built on trust, intelligence, and transparency, Connectbase helps providers and buyers scale smarter and sell faster.

Learn more at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

