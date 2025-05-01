Teliax, Leap Telecom and Toll-Free Exchange rebrand as Ringer

DENVER—April 30, 2025 —Teliax, Leap Telecom, and Toll-Free Exchange have merged under a single brand - Ringer. This strategic alignment provides small and mid-sized businesses, enterprises, carriers, and service providers with a fully integrated telecommunications ecosystem and a seamless customer experience. As the only telecom provider with designations as a nationwide Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC), Internet Protocol Enabled Service (IPES), and GSMA-designated Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Ringer offers a comprehensive suite of reliable communication services that meet the needs of all businesses.

“The rebranding of Teliax, Leap and Toll-Free Exchange under the Ringer brand name marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine business connectivity,” said David Aldworth, founder of the three companies and president of Ringer. “By unifying our solutions under one brand identity, we have created a seamless, intelligent telecom ecosystem that eliminates complexity and empowers businesses with greater scalability and reliability. We’re delivering a fully integrated, comprehensive approach that reduces costs and drives efficiency for our customers.”

By combining expertise in telecom, cloud communications, mobility, and enterprise voice with proprietary, ultra-flexible infrastructure, Ringer can solve the most complex communication challenges. From empowering carriers and service providers to expand their offerings and generate new revenue streams, to enabling enterprises to optimise their connectivity and collaboration, to helping employees stay connected anytime, anywhere, Ringer is uniquely positioned to support the communication services needs of all types and sizes of organizations.

“Uniting our brands under the Ringer umbrella simplifies the entire customer journey—from purchasing to support—by providing a single, trusted source for business communication services,” said Drew Bernstein, EVP of Operations. “This strategic shift makes selecting and managing telecom solutions faster, easier, and more intuitive for our customers.”

Ringer comprises three business units:

Ringer (formerly Teliax): A nationwide CLEC delivering carrier-grade voice services.

Ringer Business (formerly Leap Telecom): A nationwide IPES provider offering unified communication services powered a proprietary Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that can be private-labeled and fully customised.

Ringer Mobile: A new business mobility service launching later this year.

Ringer Unifies Technology, Expertise, and Infrastructure

Ringer’s Toll-Free Exchange services will continue to be available for both businesses and carriers.

Combined with its comprehensive service offering, Ringer provides 24/7 support to ensure rapid resolution of technical issues. Ringer offers tailored guidance, proactive network monitoring, and hands-on troubleshooting to maintain optimal connectivity and performance. For more information about Ringer's services and offerings, visit www.Ringer.tel.

About Ringer

Ringer provides comprehensive voice and data solutions that empower small and mid-sized businesses, enterprises, carriers and service providers with intelligent, reliable connectivity services. With deep expertise in telecom, cloud communications, enterprise voice, and mobility, Ringer has built an integrated ecosystem that ensures businesses stay connected securely. From unified communications and global voice networks to private-label custom software and toll-free services, Ringer’s technology enables seamless collaboration, cost efficiency, and scalability. Ringer provides the technology, expertise, and 24/7 support to help solve the most complex communication challenges for all business types. For more information, visit www.Ringer.tel.